ISLAMABAD - Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is reportedly in ‘final talks’ to reprise his Amazing Spider-Man 2 supervillain Electro in next year’s Spider-Man installment. But rather than Andrew Garfield, the 52 year old Texan would face off against Tom Holland in the follow-up to last year’s Spider-Man: Far from Home, which starts filming any day now in Atlanta. Far from Home amassed an eye-popping $1.132B at the global box office and holds an impressive certified fresh 90% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Jamie’s character Max Dillon started off as electrical engineer with a bad comb-over before transforming into a powerful, electrical creature following an accident at Oscorp involving electric eels.