KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said on Friday that south and east districts of Karachi were badly damaged due to recent heavy rains in the metropolis.

He was expressing his views with the deputy high commissioner of the UK, who called on CM Shah at the CM House. The meeting discussed the impacts of coronavirus on the economy and disaster due to recent rains in the province.

The Sindh CM said that 75% of rain-hit areas of the province had been cleared and the relief activities were underway.

On the occasion, the visiting UK deputy HC assured CM Murad of full support on behalf of his country and added that he would soon visit the rain-hit areas of Sindh to analyse the damage caused by the downpour. Both the leaders also discussed matters related to coronavirus impacts on the economy and the steps being taken by the provincial government to control over the spread and minimize the losses.

CM directs to expedite EPA study for issuing NOC to petroleum company

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday directed the Environment department to expedite EPA study of Taung Block - Jamshoro where Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has to start exploration which would create job opportunities and development in the area.

He issued these directive while meeting with a delegation of MPCL here at the CM House.

The delegation members were Managing Director Mari Gas Faheem Haider, General Manager Brigadier Obaid-ur-Rehman and General Manager Tufail Khoso.

Advisor to CM on Law & Environment Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan and others also attended the meeting.

The MPCL delegation told the Chief Minister that they had got exploration licenses for Taung Block, Jamshoro. The block stretches over 151 square kilometers.

The company has applied for EPA NOC for which the environment department has started conducting study.

The Chief Minister directed his Advisor on Environment Murtaza Wahab to expedite the EPA study so that NOC could be issued.

The Chief Minister directed the MPCL to give preference to the locals in employment and contribute in the development of the area.

The company assured the Chief Minister that the local would be given priority in skilled and unskilled jobs and the company would undertake development in the area.

The exploration would fetch around $2.95 million royalty in case of discovery.