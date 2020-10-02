Share:

ISLAMABAD-Kate Beckinsale has revealed that she secretly suffered the heartbreaking loss of a baby 20 weeks into her pregnancy, in light of Chrissy Teigen’s recent tragedy. Taking to Instagram, the British actress, 47, spoke out in defence of Chrissy and her husband John Legend’s choice to share the news publicly, as she spoke candidly about how she was forced to deal with her own pain privately. Sharing an inspirational quote, Kate shared: ‘Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks.

I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known.’ She started her post defending Chrissy, writing: ‘I’ve noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby. As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable. Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known.’