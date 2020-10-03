Share:

Minister for Economic Affairs Division Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar has thanked and appreciated the World Bank for extending 200 million US dollars package to help Pakistan take effective and timely action to respond to the coronavirus Pandemic.

He was talking to County Director of World Bank in Pakistan Najy Benhassine, who called on him in Islamabad on Saturday.

The minister also appreciated the support of World Bank for locust emergency control project worth of 200 million US dollars to\ mitigate the adverse impact of parasite attack on food basket of the country.

Khusro Bakhtyar apprised the visiting dignitary of approval of economic reforms proposed by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank to simplify the execution of development projects. He also shared the Prime Minister's direction to expedite the economic reforms in coordination with global donors.

He urged the World Bank Country Director to expand the priority areas of cooperation with Pakistan in field of energy, tourism, low-cost housing scheme and availability of COVID Vaccine. The World Bank Country Director thanked the Minister for WB portfolio review exercise. He also appreciated government's resolve to expedite the implementation ofWB-funded projects.

He assured that WB would consider the recommendations of the Minister to strengthen the WB's portfolio in Pakistan.