peshawar - The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional Board Meeting (RBM) held here in chair of Director General Brig (R) Farooq Awan.

The meeting was attended by Directors, Deputy Prosecutor General (DPGA), Case Officers, and other concerned Investigation Officers. Several important decisions were taken in the Regional Board Meeting.

The board authorized an investigation against employees of Agriculture Department D.I. Khan regarding embezzlement of Rs. 54.04 million of Agriculture Development Fund.

The regional board also authorized an investigation against the officers and officials of Education Department Hangu regarding illegal appointments under the garb of land donation.

The Board authorized inquiry against management of Kabul Housing Society Abbottabad regarding cheating public at large. The accused person lured general public to invest in their illegal housing colony thus fleecing them of their hard-earned money.

DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vowed that as per directions of Chairman NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regional bureau is determined to do across-the-board accountability on the basis of solid evidence as per law. He further said that eradication of corruption is not only our social and moral obligation but it also ensures prosperous future of our coming generations.