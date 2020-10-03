Share:

peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has showed 33 per cent growth rate in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21, taking its revenue collection figures to Rs4.33 billion compared to last fiscal year’s collection of Rs3.26 billion.

The KPRA collected Rs 4.03 billion Sales Tax on Services while Rs 299 million were collected from the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) in the first three months of the current fiscal year.

According to a press release issued by KPRA, the authority collected Rs3.22 billion revenue from Sales Tax on Services and Rs40 million from the IDS in the first quarter of the last fiscal year which shows 33% growth on quarter to quarter bases in the current fiscal year when compared with the last year.

Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah called it a step towards realization of the KPRA’s goal which is to make the province fiscally self-reliant. “Despite the unprecedented and devastated impacts of the pandemic COVID-19 on the overall economy of the country and particularly on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, showing 33% revenue growth clearly demonstrates the exceptional performance of the KPRA,” he said.

The DG said that KPRA is progressing at tremendous pace because of the reforms and policies of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and efforts of the hardworking and professional staff of the KPRA.

“We are growing with every passing day and overcoming all the challenges in our path and we are hopeful to achieve our annual target of Rs20 billion for the current fiscal year,” he added.