Share:

LAHORE-The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has demanded of the government to announce incentives package for corona-hit businesses for the sake of an early economic revival. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah-Ur-Rehman expressed these views while talking to delegations of various associations here on Friday. The delegates sought LCCI help for business friendly govt policies to overcome the challenges resulted by the COVID-19.

He said that LCCI understands that the government has already done a lot but corona effected industry still needs more facilitation for at least one more year.

The LCCI president also urged the FBR to immediately stop issuing notices to businessmen as it is not only creating undue harassment among them but also giving bad name to the government.

He said now after half year of inactivity, the FBR has started serving notices which are completely unnecessary and have shocked the taxpayers and businesses, adding we demand the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to stop these undue practices and support the dwindling economic situation.

Mian Tariq Misbah urged the FBR to take the business community into confidence when making policies, especially those policies which can upset the business activity, ‘we have always demanded from the govt to make us relevant in decisions which involve economy because we understand the business community’s reservations and can guide the govt to make suitable policies which are beneficial for the government in general and for the business community in particular, added Mian Tariq Misbah.

In the end, Mian Tariq Misbah repeated his demand that FBR must stop issuing such notices which are causing a sense of harassment and panic in the business community because these notices would roll back all the efforts to restore economy and normalization of business activity, adding the present notices, which are undue and unnecessary, will also impact the businesses negatively.