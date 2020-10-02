Share:

Most of us remember the story of seven years old Zainab Ansari, the rape and murder victim, whose body was found in Kasur in 2018. Her murderer has since been hanged, but the memory of the horrific crime lives on.

Unfortunately, another similar case has appeared, namely that of Marwah, a five-year-old girl kidnapped, raped and murdered in Essa Nagri area of the port city, Karachi. The autopsies revealed that she was raped and the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head before her body was torched in the garbage.

It is sad to see the justice system of Pakistan allows culprits to commit such heinous acts across the country. Every single government department can be blamed for such incidents since they don’t take any of these cases seriously.

But, still, I believe that the government will find out that culprit and hang him in the public so that no one can dare to commit such a flagitious crime.

ARZISH KHAN,

Sukkur.