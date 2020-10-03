Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has sought assurance from the party members to carry on the ‘mission’ of ousting Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government even if she is arrested, according to the sources.

The assurance was sought at the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held at Lahore a day earlier, said the insiders.

They said Maryam Nawaz was so sure about her arrest in the coming days that she straightaway asked the participants of the meeting to respond as to how they would continue the anti-government campaign in her absence in the coming days. She urged the members not to step back from the narrative of ‘vote ko izzat do’ given by the party Quaid.

She asked the senior party members to continue with the guidelines and strategy chalked out in line with the party Quaid, Mian Nawaz Sharif’s directives even if she is arrested.

It is to mention here that PML-N is gearing up to protest against what it views illegal government of Imran Khan.

Maryam Nawaz asked the party members to continue with the mission of ousting PTI government even if all the Sharif family members are arrested, said the sources. It can be said that the party leadership, particularly Nawaz Sharif seems committed to launch a decisive movement to oust the Imran-led government.

On the other hand, party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif has directed the senior party leaders to refrain from issuing statements against Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari as they don’t want to ‘disturb’ him further.

“He is already disturbed due to his ailment and NAB cases against him and we should not contribute to his worries and refrain from giving statements against him,” the sources quoted Nawaz Sharif as having asked the party members as he spoke to the CWC participants. It is to mention here that few days back, PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif had said it was difficult for him to trust PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that he still has qualms about trusting Zardari and his opinion towards the former President has not changed.

The statement also suggests how fragile the Opposition parties’ newly-formed anti-government alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement is. PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif had, however, disagreed with his party man’s statement while talking to reporters in London.

“This is not our party policy. I have a great deal of respect for Asif Ali Zardari sahib and he is a part of the PDM,” he had said.

The sources further said that former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is among the most aggressive party members on the question of launching campaign against the government.

The other hawks, according to the insiders, include Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, Raja Zafarul Haq, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Pir Sabir Shah.

According to the sources, Abbasi made a motivational speech to the participants of the CWC and urged them to be part of the movement and take forward the narrative of ‘vote ko izzat do’. The Opposition party has announced to launch a decisive movement against the government and also chalked out a social mobilisation plan under which protests will be held against the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif by NAB.

The PML-N leaders will also address the Pakistan Democratic Movement public rally in Quetta on October 11. The PML-N will also hold seminars in October in the provincial capitals on the PDM’s goals and objectives.