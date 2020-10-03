Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) wants the concerned authorities to take input from the cabinet committee on population census before taking final decision to announce population census.

“Before the final announcement of the population census, the concerned department should take input from the cabinet committee on population census,” said MQM-P spokesman/ Minister for Information Technology (IT) Syed AminUl Haq, talking to The Nation. A Parliamentary Committee was formed to deal with the matter related to the provisional results of population census. The purpose of the committee, Minister PTI’s member from Karachi Ali Zaidi , to address the grievances of the MQM-P on the results of population census.

The members of the allied partners including Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) had held a series of meetings with Minister Ali Zaidi.

MQM-P’s senior leader said the MQM-P have shared their concerns on the provisional results of the census in the parliamentary committee. “The final results of the population census should be made public, after addressing the concerns of our party,” said the coalition partner of the PTI’s government from Sindh.

Sources said that the MQM-P had also discussed the matter about the results of population census with the Prime Minister. The coalition partners want the solution of the issue before taking up matters in the upcoming meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI). The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) is preparing a summary about the agenda of the upcoming CCI’s meeting, in which the results of population census might also be added, said sources. The upcoming meeting of Council of Common Interests [CCI] would be called after finalizing the agenda of the meeting.

Political parties from Balochistan and Sindh [PPP-P, MQM-P and BNP-M], after the population census results, demanded the audit of the 6th national population census, conducted in 2017 and also submitted a petition in the court in this regard.

The joint census commissioner had reportedly informed that the final result of the 2017 census has been forwarded to the Council of Common Interest (CCI) . The provisional summary results of the 6th Population and Housing Census-2017 shows that Pakistan’s population has touched 207.8 million mark with an increase of 57 per cent since 1998. The population, in the last 36 years, grew by 146.6 per cent (since the last census-1981), and a declining trend was observed in the growth rate in the two bigger provinces Punjab and Sindh.