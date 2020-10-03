Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Investigation Officer of the National Accountability Bureau on Friday informed the Accountability Court that his department had written letters to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to get details of assets and properties owned by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In a report submitted to the court in Toshakhana reference, the former prime minister had shares in four companies which include 467,950 shares in Muhammad Bakhsh Textile Mills, 3, 43425 in Hudabia Papers Mills, 22, 213 in Hudabia Engineering Company and 48,606 in Ittefaq Textile Mills.

The officer further said Nawaz Sharif had a total of eight bank accounts including three foreign currency accounts. The accused owns Rs 612,000 in his five bank accounts while his foreign currency accounts had 566 Eurou, 698 US dollars and 498 British pounds.

The NAB also shared the details of Nawaz Sharif’s dependents, his property in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Murree and Abbottabad which include a bungalow in Murree, a 15-Kanal house in Abbottabad and property in Upper Mall Lahore.

However, the property owned by the dependents of Nawaz Sharif include 1,752-Kanal agriculture land, 936-Kanal land in a village Manak Lahore, 299-Kanal land at Badukisani, 103-kana at village Mallraye, 312-Kanal at Sultankay Lahore, 14-Kanal at Mandiali a village of Sheikhupura and 88-Kanal at Ferozwatan.

According to the Islamabad and Lahore excise and taxation departments, the accused owned three vehicles, besides two tractors, two Mercedes and a Land Cruiser.