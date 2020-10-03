Share:

PESHAWAR - The Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB-KP) on Friday authorised an investigation against employees of Agriculture department of DI Khan district regarding embezzlement of Rs54.04 million of Agriculture development fund. The board meeting was chaired by Director General (DG) NAB (KP) Farooq Naser Awan, and attended by Directors, Deputy Prosecutor General, Case Officers, and other concerned Investigation Officers. The regional board also authorised an investigation against the officers and officials of Education department Hangu regarding illegal appointment under the garb of land donation. It also authorised inquiry against management of Kabul Housing Society Abbottabad regarding cheating public at large. The accused person lured general public to invest with them in their illegal housing colony thus fleecing them of their hard earned money.