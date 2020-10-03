Share:

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 124-114 in NBA Finals Game 2 on Friday night, built a 2-0 lead behind superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James' performances in Orlando, Florida.

Davis shot 15/20 from field to rack up 32 points and 14 rebounds, while James scored a game-high 33 points, dished out 9 assists and grabbed 9 rebounds to beat the short-handed Heat team.

Rajon Rondo, Lakers' guard off the bench, scored 16 points and dished out 10 assists in the win.

The Heat played without their star players Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, both suffered injuries in Game 1. Jimmy Butler played almost 45 minutes, scored 25 points, had 13 assists and 8 rebounds to keep the Heat alive.

Kelly Olynyk played 37 minutes off the bench to score 24 points for the Heat.

The Lakers now lead the series 2-0 and just two wins away from NBA Championship number 17 in franchise history.