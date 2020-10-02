Share:

Rawalpindi-Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Riphah International University and Pakistan Education and Research Network (PERN), organised comprehensive Network Security Training and a Workshop for Faculty and students here on Friday.

This workshop and training is the first training in the project “Network security training and workshop across selected women universities in Pakistan,” funded by European Union.

The objective of this workshop was to train the women network engineers of Pakistan in the field of network security. The training discussed the issues of cyber-bullying and online harassment of women in Pakistan. The effects of cyber bullying (depression, isolation, illness, anger, low self-esteemed, suicide) and safety advices were shared with the audience in details.

Vulnerabilities in protocols and their exploitation were covered in depth to provide students a better understanding of how to secure their data on the internet from hackers. The participants were briefed about the use of public key cryptography and infrastructure.

It was emphasised that network access control must be used in academic campuses and enterprises to control illegitimate users’ access over the organisation network. The use of firewalls and intrusion detection & prevention systems for safety and security was also discussed in depth. The utilisation of IP security (virtual private network) and transport layer security is recommended for secure communication in academic environments. The resource persons also explained the components and establishment of the security operation centre, sharing of cyber threat intelligence and security orchestration, automation and response in enterprises, and campus networks.