ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)on Friday assigned party’s central Joint Secretary and former Senator Ms Nilofar Bakhtiar additional responsibilities of Advisor to Chief Organizer and Focal Person for Insaf Women Wing

Former Federal Minister for Tourism Ms Nilofar Bakhtiar has been assigned an additional office of the Advisor to the Chief Organizer PTI, says a notification issued.

by Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee.

She will serve as the focal person for Insaf Women Wing, it adds.

The notification says that her appointment has been made in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan who also the chairman of PTI.

Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar has been vested with the powers to give directions to Insaf Women Wing, and ensure implementation of party constitution and by-laws in letter and spirit.

She has also been authorized to review any appointment at any level with the approval of the chief organizer.

During her political career spanning over three decades, Ms Nilofar Bakhtiar has served as Federal Minister for Tourism in then Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz’s cabinet.

She also remained a senator from 2006 to 2012 on a ticket of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q).

Ms. Bakhtiar has been an ardent supporter of women empowerment and has made significant contributions towards improving women’s social status. Besides politics, she is known for her work in health and education sector.