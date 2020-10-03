Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has shown concern over the non-provision of facilities to overseas Pakistanis at One-Window Facilitation Desks at the country’s international airports.

He said that 8.5 million overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset who send $22 billion every year to Pakistan. “Provision of facilities to them would be a top priority of every government institution,” he said as he directed the concerned authorities to ensure facilities to overseas Pakistanis.

He said that representatives of all 12 concerned departments would ensure their presence round the clock at the one-window facilitation desks.

It is pertinent to mention here that few days back the Federal Ombudsman had paid a surprise visit at the one-window facilitation desk at the Islamabad airport where representatives of some departments were found missing.

He chaired a meeting of focal persons of 12 departments supposed to be present at One-Window Facilitation Desks at airports, which include, OPF, ASF, CAA, Customs, NADRA, Immigration and Passport, Bureau of Immigration, FIA, ANF, Ministries of Commerce, Foreign Affairs and Religious Affairs. The focal persons of these departments presented progress reports to the federal ombudsman.

The Ombudsman urged for better working coordination among all the departments so that better services could be provided to overseas Pakistanis. He directed the CAA for provision of better facilities to the representatives of all the departments.