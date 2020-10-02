Share:

LAHORE-CEO Omega Residencia Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar hosted a luncheon in honour of delegation of Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ). According to details, Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar arranged a sumptuous luncheon for delegation of Punjab Union of Journalists (Dastoor Group) who called on him at his office here the other day.On this occasion, Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said that the housing industry is a very important one since it stimulates economic activity and employment and also discussed at length on the future prospects of housing sector. He further said that the role of the media has transformed over the last decade as now it is not only responsible to inform people but educate as well. Media represents the society and consequently is regarded as the fourth pillar of the state.