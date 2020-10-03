Share:

peshawar - The Provincial Development Working Party has approved 34 schemes with an estimated cost of over Rs 50.186 billion, pertaining to Industries, Mines & Minerals, Education, Agriculture, Local Government, Health, Water, and Multi-Sectoral Development for the uplift of the province.

The 7th meeting of PDWP was held under the chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir, the Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department KP on Friday, which was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.

The forum considered 41 schemes pertaining to Industries, Mines & Minerals, Elementary & Secondary Education, Higher Education, Agriculture, Information, Local Government, Health, Multi-Sectoral Development, Roads, Water and Finance sectors for the uplift of the province. The forum approved 34 schemes with an estimated cost of over Rs501.86 billion while 7 schemes were deferred due to inadequate designs and were returned to their respective departments for rectification.

Approved schemes of Industries sector were:

Provision of Gas & Independent Electric Feeders in Existing SIDB SIEs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Development of Small Industrial Estate on Bannu-Miranshah road, NW (AIP).

F/S & Establishment of Industrial Estates in Merged Districts (AIP).

Mines & Minerals sector schemes were:

Establishment of Mining Cadastral System.

Approved scheme of Auqaf sector was:

Capacity Building & Skill Development of Students of Deeni Madaris.

Approved schemes of Elementary & Secondary Education sector were:

F/S for Establishment of Cadet college at Haripur and Dir Upper.

Establishment of 100 Primary Schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Upgradation of 100 High schools to Higher Secondary level (B&G) on need basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Construction of Examination Halls in Schools on Need Basis (AIP).

Higher Education sector schemes were:

Provision of Stipends and scholarships for students of Merged Areas (AIP).

Strengthening of BS Programme (AIP).

Provision of staff to existing colleges (Commerce + General) (AIP).

Establishment of Government Degree Colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on need basis. Sub-Scheme: Establishment of Govt: Girls Degree college Matta Khararai, District Swat.

Approved scheme of Agriculture sector was:

Establishment of Agriculture University at Swat. Sub Head: 190546-1 Establishment of Agriculture University at Swat.

Local Government sector schemes were:

Municipal Services Delivery Project. (USAID Assisted). Sub Head: 110326-3 Establishment of Project Management Unit.

Construction of Slaughter Houses in Selected Tehsils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Establishment of Bus Terminal at Tehsil Level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Construction of Fruit & Vegetable Market in Selected Tehsils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Development Works in UC 36,42, 43, 44, 48, 64, 65, 66, 69, 70, 71, 80, 92, Peshawar.

Finance sector schemes were:

Capacity building & Strengthening of the Finance Department.

Health sector schemes were:

Re-Construction of Barikot Hospital and Upgradation of RHC Chuprial into Category-D Hospital Swat.

Approved schemes of Multi-sectoral Development sector were:

Piloting Innovative Ideas to address key issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Tele- Farming-100m, Tele-Medicine-100m , Digitizing GoKP Payments-10m, One-Touch Rescue-5m, Satellite remote sensing of minerals-9m, Youth Facilitation Center-10m and others.

Special Integrated Area Development Package for North Waziristan District.

Least developed districts uplift programme (Kolai Palas, Battagram, Tank, Kohistan Upper, Shangla, Buner, Chitral (Upper & Lower) and Hangu.

Malakand Area Development Programme.

Regional Development Initiatives for achieving SDGs (inclusive liabilities under SPDI, PP & DDIs).

Peshawar Uplift Programme (Phase-II).

Institutional Support to P&D Department.

Establishment of Resource Centre and E Stamp introduction in Board of Revenue Newly Merged Areas.

Road sector schemes were:

Feasibility study of Barang Tunnel, District Bajaur (AIP)

Rehabilitation of Flood Damages Rural Roads under Counter Value Fund (CVF Japan Assisted)

Improvement of Tanai- Gulkatch Road (42 Km) (AIP)

F/S of Khandia Road Upper Kohistan

Construction of Kundiwan Weir in SW (AIP)