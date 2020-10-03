peshawar    -   The Provincial Development Working Party has approved 34 schemes with an estimated cost of over Rs 50.186 billion, pertaining to Industries, Mines & Minerals, Education, Agriculture, Local Government, Health, Water, and Multi-Sectoral Development for the uplift of the province. 

The 7th meeting of PDWP was held under the chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir, the Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department KP on Friday, which was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments. 

The forum considered 41 schemes pertaining to Industries, Mines & Minerals, Elementary & Secondary Education, Higher Education, Agriculture, Information, Local Government, Health, Multi-Sectoral Development, Roads, Water and Finance sectors for the uplift of the province. The forum approved 34 schemes with an estimated cost of over Rs501.86 billion while 7 schemes were deferred due to inadequate designs and were returned to their respective departments for rectification. 

Bernie Sanders resumes campaign to support Joe Biden

Approved schemes of Industries sector were: 

Provision of Gas & Independent Electric Feeders in Existing SIDB SIEs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Development of Small Industrial Estate on Bannu-Miranshah road, NW (AIP). 

F/S & Establishment of Industrial Estates in Merged Districts (AIP). 

Mines & Minerals sector schemes were: 

Establishment of Mining Cadastral System. 

Approved scheme of Auqaf sector was: 

Capacity Building & Skill Development of Students of Deeni Madaris. 

Approved schemes of Elementary & Secondary Education sector were: 

F/S for Establishment of Cadet college at Haripur and Dir Upper. 

ECC approves import of 180,000 MT wheat from Russia

Establishment of 100 Primary Schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Upgradation of 100 High schools to Higher Secondary level (B&G) on need basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Construction of Examination Halls in Schools on Need Basis (AIP). 

Higher Education sector schemes were: 

Provision of Stipends and scholarships for students of Merged Areas (AIP). 

Strengthening of BS Programme (AIP). 

Provision of staff to existing colleges (Commerce + General) (AIP). 

Establishment of Government Degree Colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on need basis. Sub-Scheme: Establishment of Govt: Girls Degree college Matta Khararai, District Swat. 

Approved scheme of Agriculture sector was: 

KPRA records 33pc growth in revenue collection

Establishment of Agriculture University at Swat. Sub Head: 190546-1 Establishment of Agriculture University at Swat. 

Local Government sector schemes were: 

Municipal Services Delivery Project. (USAID Assisted). Sub Head: 110326-3 Establishment of Project Management Unit. 

Construction of Slaughter Houses in Selected Tehsils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Establishment of Bus Terminal at Tehsil Level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Construction of Fruit & Vegetable Market in Selected Tehsils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Development Works in UC 36,42, 43, 44, 48, 64, 65, 66, 69, 70, 71, 80, 92, Peshawar. 

Finance sector schemes were: 

Capacity building & Strengthening of the Finance Department. 

POCO launches latest industry-redefining smartphone POCO X3 device

Health sector schemes were: 

Re-Construction of Barikot Hospital and Upgradation of RHC Chuprial into Category-D Hospital Swat. 

Approved schemes of Multi-sectoral Development sector were: 

Piloting Innovative Ideas to address key issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Tele- Farming-100m, Tele-Medicine-100m , Digitizing GoKP Payments-10m, One-Touch Rescue-5m, Satellite remote sensing of minerals-9m, Youth Facilitation Center-10m and others. 

Special Integrated Area Development Package for North Waziristan District. 

Least developed districts uplift programme (Kolai Palas, Battagram, Tank, Kohistan Upper, Shangla, Buner, Chitral (Upper & Lower) and Hangu. 

Malakand Area Development Programme. 

Regional Development Initiatives for achieving SDGs (inclusive liabilities under SPDI, PP & DDIs). 

Punjab govt to empower girls with information, skills: Ashifa Riaz

Peshawar Uplift Programme (Phase-II). 

Institutional Support to P&D Department. 

Establishment of Resource Centre and E Stamp introduction in Board of Revenue Newly Merged Areas. 

Road sector schemes were: 

Feasibility study of Barang Tunnel, District Bajaur (AIP) 

Rehabilitation of Flood Damages Rural Roads under Counter Value Fund (CVF Japan Assisted) 

Improvement of Tanai- Gulkatch Road (42 Km) (AIP) 

F/S of Khandia Road Upper Kohistan 

Construction of Kundiwan Weir in SW (AIP)