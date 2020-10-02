Share:

Islamabad- A distillery was raided in Golra police area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and alcohol, police said on Friday. Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, renewed efforts are underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements.

On a tip-off, SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted a team to raid a distillery in the area of Bani Stop area of Golra police station. The team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Golra police station Inspector Shams-ul-Akber, ASI Muhammad Saleem along with others officials conducted a raid and recovered 200 wine bottles, 20 litre alcohol and other materials from there.

Police team also nabbed Daud and Farhan during the raid. Case has been registered against those running the distillery and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed for further effective measures against those involved in bootlegging or anti-social activities