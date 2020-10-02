Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100-index closed at 40,070.83 points against 40,676.92 points on the last working day, with negative change of 606.09 points (1.49%). A total of 348,589,710 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 371,732,175 shares the previous day whereas the prices of shares stood at Rs12.441 billion against Rs12.504 billion previous day. As many as 398 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 86 of them recorded gain and 302 sustained losses whereas the shares prices of 10 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 52,658,500 shares and price per share of Rs18.67, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 35,084,000 and price per share of Rs4.15 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 24,661,500 and price per share of Rs50.11.