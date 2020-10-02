Share:

Pakistani athletes to feature in traditional games in Turkey next year

LAHORE - Traditional Sports and Games Pakistan Association (TSGPA) President Nawab Furqan has said that Pakistani athletes will represent the country in the traditional games to be held in Turkey next year. Talking to the journalists here at a local hotel, the TSGPA president, flanked by information secretary Ch Afzaal and PKF Secretary Rana Sarwar, said national athletes will also participate in the World Traditional Games to be held in 2021. “An MoU has also been signed during the meeting with the officials of 18 sports officials and players under which the traditional sports including kabaddi, traditional wrestling, tug-of-war, tent-pegging, and others committed to development and brightening the future of these sports.” TSGPA Secretary Shahid Wirk said they are trying to hold competitions between Pakistan and India in kabaddi and traditional wrestling. Keeping in view the Coronavirus situation, the National Tug-of-war Championship has been planned by the end of this month, which will be sponsored by the association. Nawab said he would not seek funds from the government for the development of traditional sports and instead work on self help basis and try to get private sponsors.

DIB clinch Defence Day Football Cup

LAHORE - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) team clinched the Defence Day Football Cup, which concluded here at Rose Garden Football Ground, Bahria Town the other day. The event was conducted to express solidarity with Pakistan Army. DIB team defeated MIB Bank 1-0 in the final to clinch the coveted trophy. Muhammad Atif from Bahria Town, the special guest of the final match, distributed prizes among the winners and commemorative shields among the bankers. Bankers Usman Chaudhry, Shaan Azam Khawaja and Syed Musa Gilani, who sponsored the event, distributed medals among the players and assured sponsorship in organizing such events in the future as well. Bahria Town Sports Manager Saleem Ahmad Khan and senior footballer Dr Humayun thanked the sponsors for their generous support for this event and also lauded the passion of the participating players, which made the event success.

Saad excels in MP Gymkhana win

LAHORE- MP Gymkhana Cricket Club beat Ali Ghar Club by eight wickets to enter the league round of the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-day Club Cricket Tournament. Batting first, Ali Garh were all out for 150 runs with Areeb Khalid and Ibrar Hassan claiming three wickets each. MP Gymkhana replied strongly and chased the target losing 2 wickets in 26.4 overs. Saad Ali smashed 80 runs and emerged as man of the match.