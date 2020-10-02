Share:

ISLAMABAD-Raiha Cine Gold Plex, Pakistan’s first luxury dine-in movie theater invited influential women to celebrate ‘Women Wednesdays’. As part of the celebrations, bloggers were invited to a sponsored screening of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet to promote the offer at RaihaCineGoldPlex, Islamabad, recently. The cinema is offering an exclusive ‘buy one get one free movie ticket’ offer to females every Wednesday at all sites. Famous female bloggers from the twin cities graced the event with their presence along with their female friends and family. In order to make it a safe movie going experience, all Covid-19 SOPs were strictly followed. The staff and crew were wearing masks, visitors had to go through a temperature check at the entrance and hand sanitation stations were installed at various points at the cinema. The guests had a good time while interacting with their fellow bloggers at the screening. Currently, Mulan, Tenet and Abigail are running successfully across all sites of RaihaCineGoldPlex.