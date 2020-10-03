Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project will create job opportunities and accelerate economic activities besides catering to the needs of Lahore. While chairing a review meeting on progress in implementation of the project in Islamabad, he said execution of project within the stipulated timelines is a priority of the government. The Prime Minister said Ravi Riverfront Urban Development is a key project to restore Lahore city, fulfill needs of the growing population, overcome water shortage and speed up economic process across the province. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar told the Prime Minister that the progress in the project is being monitored at the highest level as per his vision and priorities. He assured that the deadlines about implementation of the project will be achieved. The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, Punjab Chief Secretary, Federal Board of Revenue Chairman, Ravi Urban Development Authority Chairman and investors in the construction sector.