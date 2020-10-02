Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 50 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 164.50 against the previous day’s closing of Rs165.00. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 165 and Rs 165.7 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 80 paisas and closed at Rs 192.75 against the last day’s trading of Rs 193.55. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.56, whereas an increase of Rs 1.05 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 212.95 as compared to its last closing of Rs 211.90. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 14 paisas each to close at Rs 44.78 and Rs 43.85 respectively.