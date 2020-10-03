Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Saturday chaired the Economic Outreach Coordination Group (EOCG)'s first meeting.

Chairman FBR, the PM's Secretary Mr. Azam Khan, Secretaries of all federal ministries represented in the PM's Economic Outreach Apex Committee and Provincial chief Secretaries attended the meeting.

The National Security Division has created an economic outreach roadmap for economic diplomacy, which will now be processed through the ministries and the assessment of economic potential of ministries. The EOCG's first task will be to map Pakistan's comparative advantage in priority countries.

A mapping exercise of ministries and government organisations was initiated by the SAPM and presented in the meeting which was previously approved by the Prime Minister.

Six major tasks of the economic outreach initiative were further identified which will streamline coordination among various federal and provincial government organs, rationalise resource allocation and measure performance against set economic diplomacy targets. Ministries are to finish the external mapping exercise within three weeks.

The Economic outreach initiative is expected to be a game changer as it reflects a coordinated proactive approach for economic outreach that has not been institutionalised since the conception of Pakistan.

The EOCG will meet regularly to fast track the implementation of decisions and gauge results.