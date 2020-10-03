Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that it had been decided to expand the scope of Punjab Highway Patrol and provide more resources.

He stated it while chairing a meeting held in this regard at Civil Secretariat on Friday.

The meeting was also attended among others by IG Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol and officers of relevant departments. Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol gave a briefing on his department. Raja Basharat said that a proposal for approval of new vehicles and motorcycles to improve the efficiency of Punjab Highway Patrol was on cards to remove the lapses occurred so far.

He said that no compromise could be made on the protection of life and property of the people. “The personnel showing negligence despite having resources wouldn’t be spared at all, “ and he warned.

The meeting also approved a special martyrs package for 14 martyrs of Punjab Police.