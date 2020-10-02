Share:

The motorway gang-rape case shed light on the need for more effective police action and better administration of police jurisdiction. The victim in the case had called the police, only to be denied help on the basis of a lack of jurisdiction on the motorway. It is indisputable that police help should be available in every corner and nook of the country, especially on the motorway, which is known as a hot spot for crimes.

However, upon being ordered by Inspector General of Punjab Police (IGP) Inam Ghani to deploy personnel for patrolling the Lahore-Sialkot motorway, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh has refused to deploy police personnel for the security of the motorists, citing shortage of the force.

It should not even have to be stated that someone has to police the area covered by the Lahore-Sialkot motorway—a travel route should not become a host to criminals and offenders looking to evade the authorities. If the IGP has asked the Lahore Police to comply, it needs to look amongst its numbers and shift some forces to dispose to the motorway. Yet this mere instance, of the Lahore Police admitting that it is unable to provide necessary assistance, has brought to light the shortage in the number of the force as it stands. Not only is the Lahore Police unable to temporarily police the Lahore-Sialkot motorway area, but it also faces shortages within its own ranks. According to the CCPO, presently, the Lahore police faced shortage of 4,056 police officials against its original strength.

These weaknesses have been amplified in this Motorway rape case, where the Lahore Police seem helpless in tracing one of the two motorway gang-rape suspects. The government needs to focus its attention on restructuring the police as soon as possible—there need to be more good quality recruitments, as well as initiating sensitivity training and modern policing techniques.