LAHORE - Punjab Higher Education Department has gained remarkable achievements in the last two years. The e-transfer policy has eradicated corruption. Six new universities have been set up in the last two years. Appointments of Vice-Chancellors and heads of educational institutions have been made purely on merit. Services of one-window operation have been started in all the nine boards of the province. These views were expressed by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun along with Minister Schools Education Dr Murad Raas in a press conference on Friday.

Secretaries of both the departments were present on the occasion.

Raja Yasir Humayun said that the standard of education has raised and improved due to the government’s education-friendly policies. He said that on merit appointments of 19 VCs, 15 heads of educational institutions and 306 principals in educational institutions has improved the ranking of the universities.

He said that the e-transfer system has resulted in the eradication of corruption besides ensuring the supremacy of merit.

He further stated that the government has established six new universities besides improving the standard and quality of education in existed universities. He clarified that most of the universities established by the previous government were set up by violating rules and regulations which created so many complications and problems which now have been resolved.

He said that the higher education department is setting up Rehnumai Marakaz throughout the province for guiding the youth for the job opportunities as well as for career counseling.

The Higher Education Department has given 42,531 scholarships of Rs 6.37 million to deserving students, Raja Yasir stated.

The minister further disclosed that the grading system is being introduced for discouraging cramming system.

This will help to improve the quality of education. He said that BS program has been started in 120 colleges besides introducing two years associate degree program for the eradication of unemployment.

The third phase of the university sports league will soon be started, he concluded.