Share:

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove has said that provincial government has started development projects in all districts of the province without any discrimination.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said first time in the history Balochistan, mega development projects are being completed in constituencies of the opposition parties.

Ziaullah Langove said besides, establishment of cancer hospital, construction of sports complex, practical steps for promotion of industries and trade and construction of Chaman to Karachi road are achievements of the provincial government.

The Home Minister said that opposition parties cannot digest the success of incumbent government.