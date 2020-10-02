Share:

In the subcontinent, the education system in the past was mostly based on oral systems of learning like the institutes called Gurukuls. At the Gurukuls, the teacher imparted knowledge on various aspects of the religion, the scriptures, the philosophy, the literature, the warfare, the statecraft, the medicine, astrology and history.

We live in the age of machines. Almost everybody uses machines in homes, offices, schools, colleges, factories etc. For example, we use vehicles to travel long distances, which saves our time. We use electronic gadgets for communication/information and entertainment. We use cranes to lift heavy things. All this has become possible due to technical education. So, in order to develop, operate and maintain these machines, we need technical experts. Only technical education can produce such skilled personals.

Technical education plays a vital role for the development of a country. Technicians are needed in every field of construction. To make factories, roads, bridges, canals, buildings and airports, we need technicians.

Technical education is very important to solve the problem of unemployment. Technical hands cannot be unemployed. They help in every field. On the other hand, technical hands do not need to request others to give education to make people independent. If they start their own business, they can provide job opportunities to other educated people.

Students who pass matriculation or intermediate examination, can join industrial or technical institutions. There should be a large number of such institutions all over the country. We should have highly qualified technical experts needed to plan and set up new industries. They are also needed to supervise the work of industrial workers and technicians and to guide them.

In this area, countries that have achieved greater achievement are Indonesia and Sri Lanka among others. These countries have exported workers but here is the point I want to highlight; all house workers have to pass a course and get a diploma in their respective fields so they can have a much better salary than any other unskilled labour. The total remittance forwarded only in household services are more than 20 billion dollars for the Philippine economy which is playing a big part in their economic growth.

While other countries—mainly from Scandinavia and Western Europe—also export their labour, that labour is very highly-skilled and professional. They are mainly in the area of economic issues, especially in financial institutions and banks. At the same time, Pakistan is also one country that depends a lot on its foreign remittances, mainly from the Middle East, where the Pakistani community is mainly doing small jobs such as driver or cleaner electrician plumbers. The point is that all these people left their country to seek a better opportunity and job but when we talk about their technical skill and education, we find them far back then other countries. What I find is that the problem is in our education system. Most of the countries of the world let their students find a chance for technical education from their secondary schools. We are very far behind in terms of our technical education, when we can have better skilled labour.