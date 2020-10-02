Share:

With the providence of God, the 11th Indian quadcopter has been shot down by our soldiers in Chakothi Sector next to Line Of Control.

Moreover, In obedience to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the quadcopter invaded 500 meters on our country’s verge, which is in relation to LOC.

Nevertheless, this was the eleventh Indian quadcopter shot by our army. Furthermore, the ceasefire violation has been increasing beyond the Line Of Control, that is trying to target the non-combatants as well.

MOOSA PANHWAR,

Sukkur.