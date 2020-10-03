Share:

lahore - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the Renal Transplantation Centre and new Labour Room at Jinnah Hospital here on Friday.

Present at the occasion were Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Arif Tajammul, Medical Superintendent Jinnah Hospital Dr Yahya Sultan, representative of Shiekh Ejaz Trust.

The Health Minister visited Dialysis Centre and Labour Room and inquired from patients about the quality of services.

In her speech, Dr Yasmin Rashid said,

“I am extremely grateful to Friends of Jinnah Hospital for the opening of Renal Transplantation Center.

We are working to provide top quality healthcare services as per vision of Prime Minister Khan. Despite a lot of difficulties, we are working to provide as much of facilities as possible. After taking over, we were under a debt of around Rs 100 billion.

There were pending liabilities to the tune of Rs 32 billion. We had promised to develop 9 mega hospitals and work is underway currently at four hospitals.”

Referring to Nishter-2, she said that in Multan a hospital of this scale is being built in four decades.

“The PC-1 of five Mother and Child Hospital have been approved.

We are using tax payers money judiciously and we are also completing all incomplete projects of the previous government. It is for the first time that 32,000 hirings of healthcare professionals have been made on merit. Sehat Insaf cards have been distributed among 5.2 families in the 36 districts of Punjab. Our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have rendered exemplary services during the pandemic. I am thankful to Gohar Ejaz for facilitating the patients at Jinnah hospital.”