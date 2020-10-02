Share:

Rawalpindi-The Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has said that tree plantation is the only way to combat climate change. He said the ravages of climate change claim thousands of precious lives every year in the region we live in, therefore, every Pakistani should plant trees as a social responsibility.

He expressed these views while addressing a function organised by Insaf Tiger Force at Sadiqabad police station. Assistant Commissioner City Waqas Sikandari was also present on the occasion. Chairman RDA launched the tree plantation campaign by planting trees in the police station, adding that the previous governments did nothing to solve the problems faced by the country, which is why now the PTI government has initiated projects on priority and emergency basis. “We promise to give a better Pakistan to the nation.”

He appreciated the tree plantation campaign of Tiger Force and directed to expand the scope of this campaign.

On the occasion, the Tiger Force informed DG RDA about the water problem in Sadiqabad. The Chairman RDA said that he will do his best to solve this problem.

AC City also addressed the function. Tiger Force’s Committee Coordinator Chaudhry Bilal, Focal Person Maroof Hussain, RDA Staff Union President Khawaja Arshad Javed and others were present on the occasion.