Share:

The president tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease and had to go into quarantine, but has remained positive and promised to be back to normal soon.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter late Friday to thank everybody and say he is doing well despite contracting COVID-19.

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

At the same time, White House physician Sean Conley said Trump has begun taking the antiviral COVID-19 drug remdesivir, adding that the president is not requiring any supplemental oxygen. Earlier, the doctor said Trump was fatigued but "in good spirits".

Trump is now at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center, where he will continue to work at least for the next several days. He has also been given an 8-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail, apart from taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and daily aspirin.

Commenting on speculations whether his presidential powers could be passed to someone else due to the disease, White House spokesman Judd Deere said that there is "no transfer" and the president is "still in charge". Both Vice President Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi, who are next in line if Trump cannot continue with his presidential duties, have tested negative for COVID-19.