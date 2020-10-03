Share:

KARACHI-Famous stage comedian and television actor Latif Munna passed away after a brief ailment at a hospital in Karachi, his family said on Friday.

Sindh Fankar Welfare Association has announced three-day mourning on the death of Latif Munna. The TV actor’s family said he had been hospitalised some days back as he was not well for several months.

He died of cardiac arrest at Katiyana Memon Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of liver and stomach pain. Latif’s funeral prayers offered at 10 am at the Jamia Masjid Eidgah Shah Waliullah and laid down to rest at the Miran Shah Pir cemetery.

Latif Munna stepped into the showbiz world of stage and the television in 1977. His first performance was in drama Paiwand. His famous works were in Duniya Deewani, Ghar Damad and others. He acted in over 1,000 dramas.