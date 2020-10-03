Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the uplift and welfare the deprived segment of the society is our mission and an effective strategy has been adopted to bring less privileged people into the mainstream.

He was talking to Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Aun Abbas Bapi who called on him at Punjab House Islamabad on Saturday.

Usman Buzdar said that the scope of “Pannahgahs” is being expanded besides opening almonries in other cities. Punjab has given principle approval for setting up of Pannahgah Authority which will soon be operational, he added.

He said that previous rulers totally ignored the impecunious strata as their priorities were to set up self-projected schemes while the PTI government has focused on the needs of the common man. The CM said that the efforts of Pakistan Bait ul Maal for the welfare of poor, destitute and deprived segments of the society are appreciable.

The chief minister appreciated Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal for playing a vital role in welfare schemes including Pannahgahs as well as rendering valuable services in Southern Punjab. He said that Punjab government will extend all possible cooperation and provide facilities to Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal in their welfare projects in Punjab.

The MD of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal briefed the Punjab Chief Minister about the welfare schemes. He said that all possible measures are being taken to the uplift of the disenfranchised segment of the society.