LAHORE-Three days after the Pakistan Cricket Board’s 2020-21 domestic cricket season got under way in Multan, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced a 27-player High Performance Camp that will be staged at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre and National Stadium in Karachi from 8 to 31 October.

The announcement of women’s High Performance Camp has completed a slow but careful and strategic resumption of all cricket activities. The 2020-21 season had begun on 30 September with the National T20 Cup and the six Cricket Association U19 squads were named on Thursday for the three-day and one-day National U19 Tournaments, which will be played from 13 October to 29 November.

The 27 cricketers invited for the High Performance Camp are: Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana Khan, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz and Syeda Aroob Shah

As part of the PCB Covid-19 protocols, all 27 players and player support personnel will undergo first round of testing at their residences, the cost of which will be reimbursed by the PCB. Players and player support personnel with negative tests will then assemble in Karachi, where they will undergo the second round of tests before being allowed to integrate with the larger group.

Meanwhile, Lahore-based cricketers have been visiting the NHPC and taking advantage of the presence of experienced coaches in Atiq-uz-Zaman and Mohammad Zahid. The two coaches have split their time between men and women cricketers, while giving them the required attention and training as per their requirements.