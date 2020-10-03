Share:

LAHORE - Chairperson, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB), Sarah Ahmad called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvaiz Elahi at his residence here on Friday and sought his guidance for betterment of the institution.

Ch Parvaiz Elahi said that the work of the Child Protection Bureau was stopped and destroyed during 10 years of Shehbaz Sharif, which has now been started again under leadership of Sarah Ahmad.

He said though there has been improvement, arrangements should also be made for children studying in the Bureau for education up to graduation and afterwards provision of employment. “I would often see children begging on roads and felt great sorrow. It was my desire that if Almighty Allah provided me with the opportunity then I will do something for these children.

And, when I became the Chief Minister then I established Child Protection and Welfare Bureau for these children and got 14 such gang apprehended who used to force children for begging, I got arranged programmes every year regularly in this institution, UNICEF has also appreciated our this effort”, Parvaiz Elahi elaborated his past efforts for child protection. Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said that this institution which was established by Ch Parvaiz Elahi was very badly destroyed by Shehbaz Sharif.

“Now again, I am moving forward with the vision of Ch Parvez Elahi. She said that taking advantage of the experience of Ch Parvaiz Elahi she wanted to continue working for giving a better future to these children of the society and development of the institution. Ch Parvaiz Elahi also presented an honorary shield to Chairperson Sarah Ahmad.