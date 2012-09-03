



ISLAMABAD – Illegal fruit and vegetable market at Khanna Pull is causing traffic mess.

The market is being run by some Afghan national and every where Afghan nationals are seen selling groceries and their massive presence in the area is posing security risk.

The owners of hand driven carts have extended their business and occupied half of the road passing through this market due to which traffic jams have become daily routine. The schools vans and buses cannot pass through the market and they have to stay there for hours on the road due to encroachments and illegally extended business and this way the students have to suffer heavily.

The contractor is charging heavily to the owners of hand driven carts while CDA is receiving nothing in return. If this market is run by CDA itself, it can become a source of income. The residents of the area have demanded CDA to take control of this market and make arrangement for clearance of traffic mess.

Meanwhile, the traders of Markaz F-8 are facing problems due to rush of people in the adjacent Islamabad katchehry. Markaz F-8 is a busy marketplace and hundreds of people visit it everyday, and the number goes up due to the presence of Islamabad katchehry near it.

Sources said the new building of the katchehry is under construction in sector G-11. The traders have demanded of the authorities concerned to enable immediate shift of Islamabad katchehry in sector G-11 so that the onus of rush of people in Markaz F-8 could be avoided.