BAJAUR AGENCY - At least nine militants including key TTP commanders were killed and several injured as fighting between security forces and Taliban militants continued in border villages of Bajaur Agency for its 10th day on Sunday.Security forces officials said that nine Taliban insurgents including several key TTP commanders have been killed in the fresh action against the militants in the border area of Batwar in tehsil Salarzai.“Security forces and the volunteers of the local Peace Committee had targeted several hideouts and positions of the militants in the fresh action in which nine miscreants including an unspecified number of top commanders have been killed,” the official said.According to the locals, both sides had used heavy weapons against each other while at least two members of Peace Committee and a personnel of the security forces were wounded in the exchange of firing.“Although we are facing tough resistance from the militants but we have taken control of some key Taliban locations,” Said Kamal, a senior member of Salarzai Peace Committee, told this scribe. He said that hundreds of additional volunteers have been deployed in different parts of the areas.Staff Reporter from Kurram adds: Armed militants kidnapped five tribesmen in Kurram Agency on Sunday and shifted them to an unknown place.At least 15 militants entered Sarkhuai Darra from nearby mountains and kidnapped five tribesmen from Zamisht village. The five were identified as Gul Syed, Naseeb Khan, Jannat Laiq, Munir and Khatir Gul.Agencies add: Security forces on Sunday killed eight militants in an ongoing operation in Azam Warsak area of northwestern tribal agency of South Waziristan.Security sources said that 13 militants and one soldier were also injured during the exchange of fire between the forces and the extremists. The sources said the troops conducted the operation early in the morning and repulsed an attack on its checkpost in Khankot.In a separate incident, security forces defused four remote controlled bombs planted by a road near Miranshah, the main town in North Waziristan Agency.