ISLAMABAD - Shadows of misfortune continued to haunt former military ruler Prevez Musharraf as the federal police on Monday registered another case against him on the charge of Ghazi Abdur Rashid and his mother’s murder in the Lal Masjid military operation.

After registration of this murder case, the number of cases against Musharraf reached four. These are judges’ detention, Benazir Bhutto assassination, Akbar Bugti’s murder and Ghazi Abdur Rashid and his mother’s murder cases.

Musharraf was granted bail in two of the three cases already registered against him while Balochistan High Court rejected his bail plea in Akbar Bugti’s murder case.

In the Lal Masjid operation case, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of a contempt of court petition after the police produced a copy of the FIR registered against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

During the hearing, IHC Judge Noor-ul-Haq N Qureshi censured Aabpara SHO Ghulam Qasim Khan Niazi and asked him why he had used delaying tactics in registration of a case against Musharraf despite the court orders. He further asked him if he would seek permission from the president of Pakistan before registering a case.

The judge remarked that an SHO was bound to register a case even if he knew personally that the allegations were false. “It is the duty of the police to register a case, collect evidences and submit the same to the court and it is the court’s job to declare a person innocent or guilty after reviewing the relevant record and hearing both the sides.

He directed the SHO to register an FIR against the former military ruler instantly and provide its copy to the court. The SHO directed his subordinates to bring the FIR book from the police station to the court. Then he registered the murder case of Ghazi Abdul Rashid and his mother under sections 302/109 in the courtroom and presented its copy to the court.

Earlier, the court had issued notices to the SSP (operations) Islamabad, seeking his reply in a contempt of court petition moved by Haroon Rahsid for not registering a murder case against Pervez Musharraf for killing his father and grandmother in the Lal Masjid operation and had directed the Aabpara SHO to appear before the court and submit his reply in the contempt of court application.

Haroon Rashid son of Ghazi Abdur Rashid of Lal Masjid had filed the contempt of court petition, stating Islamabad police had not registered an FIR against Pervez Musharraf for murdering his father and grandmother Sahib Khatoon despite the court’s orders.

Haroon Rashid through his lawyer Tariq Asad advocate moved the Islamabad High Court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the SSP and Aabpara SHO for not registering the murder case.

The petitioner sought registration of a murder case against Musharraf for killing his father and grandmother in the Lal Masjid military operation and the court passed an order on July 12, 2013, directing the SHO concerned to record the version of the petitioner in writing or orally and register an FIR instantly. He further stated that in compliance with the court orders, he submitted his statement in writing to the SHO for registration of an FIR against Pervez Musharraf in accordance with the law.

Haroon argued that the SHO refused to comply with the court’s orders and made excuses that he had submitted the case to the SSP Islamabad for approval which was still awaited.

He contended that the respondents had deliberately declined to obey the court orders, committed the offence of contempt of court. He prayed to the court to take action against the respondents in accordance with the law for deliberate disobedience and non-compliance with its order dated July 12.