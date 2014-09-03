AFP

BERLIN

To the mournful strains of a single cello and tearful remembrances by family members, Germany Tuesday inaugurated a national memorial to the 300,000 ill and disabled people systematically murdered by the Nazis.

The site next to the Tiergarten park is the fourth and likely final major memorial in Berlin’s city centre to groups targeted in the Holocaust, following monuments dedicated over the last decade to Jewish, gay and Roma victims.

It honours a long-neglected class of people with few vocal advocates in a move historians and relatives said was woefully overdue. “This is a day we have long awaited,” Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit said before an audience of some 500 guests at the city’s renowned Philharmonie concert hall.

Following years of lobbying by relatives and concerned Berliners, the German parliament voted in November 2011 to erect a central memorial to the victims of the Nazis’ cynically labelled “euthanasia” programme.

The activists “had to fight not only against forgetting but also against powerful opponents — science organisations that denied any participation in the ‘euthanasia’ murders and protected scientists who became criminals,” Wowereit said.

The memorial includes a wall-like sculpture made of blue glass and information panels detailing the Nazis’ campaign to exterminate the sick, the physically and mentally handicapped, those with learning disabilities, and people branded social “misfits”.

It is on the site of a now-demolished elegant villa at Tiergartenstrasse 4 where more than 60 Nazi bureaucrats and like-minded doctors worked in secret under the “T4” programme to organise the mass murder of sanatorium and psychiatric hospital patients deemed unworthy to live.

The Philharmonie was built on the same plot of land after the war and the solemn ceremony in its lobby featured a poignant musical accompaniment by a solo cellist.

Hartmut Traub fought back tears as he paid tribute to his uncle Benjamin, a schizophrenic who was murdered in a gas chamber in 1941 at the age of 27.

Based on his own research, he offered a haunting account of his uncle’s death.

“Benjamin stood wedged with 63 other naked men in the narrowest of spaces. The doors closed,” Traub said.

“Carbon monoxide streamed from the ‘faucet’ of the showers. Benjamin felt sick. He lost consciousness. After a few minutes he and his 63 comrades in suffering suffocated on the gas.”