Rawalpindi- Nine-hundred and ten terrorists have so far been killed in continued Zarb-e-Azb operation in North Waziristan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), eighty-two (82) soldiers have embraced martyrdom while two-hundred and sixty-nine were injured in the country from the day operation Zarb-e-Azb started. Forty-two soldiers were martyred in North Waziristan, twenty-three in FATA and seventeen in remaining parts of the country including in Balochistan and Karachi. Pakistan Army has cleared Miranshah, Mir Ali, Datta Khel, Boya and Degan towns from the terrorists, which were their strongholds. 88 kilometers Khajuri-Mir Ali-Miranshah-Dattakhel road in North Waziristan has also been cleared. Twenty-seven (27) ammunition manufacturing, one rocket and one weapon manufacturing factories have been destroyed while scores of artillery, explosives, communication and logistic equipment is demolished. A total two-thousand two-hundred and seventy-four (2274) integrated intelligence operations were conducted throughout the country, in which 42 terrorists were killed while another 114 were arrested. A full-fledged relief operation for internally displaced persons (IDPs) is also in progress.