PESHAWAR - Police arrested 50 suspected persons allegedly involved in an attack on Afghan cargo airline which was taking off from the Bacha Khan International Airport, however no FIR was registered against these persons due to lack of evidence.

Talking to journalists, SSP Operation Najeeb-ur-Rahman Baghwe said that it was not exactly confirmed that whether the plane was targeted from Suleman Khail area or from Shiekh Mohammadi area. However, he said they carried out scattered raids in these localities and arrested 50 suspected persons.

He said that security of the areas has been put on high alert to avert such kind of incident in the future. Heavy contingent of police has been deployed in the area to monitor the situation while search will also be carried out in the adjacent localities to arrest the suspected persons.

On Sunday night, an Afghan cargo airline was about to take off in Peshawar when it came under attack from Badhabera area. Sources said that tail of the airline was hit by a bullet, however the pilot successfully managed taking off the plane from the Bacha Khan International Airport.