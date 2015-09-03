SM ZAFAR

The death of Abdul Hafiz Pirzada, senior advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan in London on September 1, 2015, while under treatment, is a huge loss to the profession. The courts in Pakistan are deprived of the valuable assistance of an able, courageous and competent lawyer. I have lost a friend in him.

Our first contact was in a case at Hyderabad, Sindh, which later developed into affinity and mutual friendship.

His work in framing and piloting the 1973 Constitution in Parliament would be remembered. I saw him working untiringly as then I was the constitutional adviser from the opposition representing their views for inclusion in the Constitution.

His preparation, presentation and aggressive convincing manner in the courts gave him success in many difficult cases which are reported in law journals and speak of his achievement.

Once I met him in his office in Islamabad in 2008. He was preparing defense for General Pervez Musharraf against the possible threat of his impeachment. He looked tired. I asked Hafiz Pirzada: “you should one day decide to give up the practice and pay attention to your health”. He said: “No Zafar, I would prefer to die with my boots on”.

Later, he met me in the house of my son, Ali Zafar, only a day or two before he left for London. He appeared rather pensive. After some time, he said: “I am thinking of giving up my practice. I have given much of my best life to the profession and assisted the courts. When arguing the case before the chief justice, I requested him to grant me general adjournment for medical checkup in London for which I have already obtained an appointment. The chief justice gracefully granted me adjournment, saying Hafiz you need rest. But when on the basis of this adjournment, I requested a bench of the court to adjourn one of my cases, I was denied the request”. After some time he left for Islamabad to take the flight for London.

The angel of death seems to have read his mind and took away his practice as well as his life. He died with the boots on though disappointed.

He deserves a reference in the Supreme Court for the services he rendered to the courts and the country. May Allah bless his soul and give him peace!