Islamabad-A high-level Pakistan People’s Party delegation led by Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman is set to leave for China today (Saturday) on the invitation of the Chinese government to deepen the growing security, development and economic partnership between the two countries.

In a statement before departure, Senator Rehman said: “The People’s Republic of China is Pakistan’s all-weather friend, while the relationship between the PPP and the Communist Party of China (CPC) goes back to the days of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali and Chairman Mao.”

She added: “Through all its governments, the PPP, whether under Shaheed Benazir Bhutto or President Asif Ali Zardari, has developed its ties with the CPC across the board, while the new generation under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal has looked to Beijing as a dependable ally and friend.”

She said the PPP, in fact was the first to conceive and plan the placing of Gwadar port as a link to Beijing under President Zardari, who prioritizes the idea of connectivity and peace as an integrated concept to policy agendas in Pakistan. “We hope to both learn and share ideas and exchanges on common concerns, and look forward to rich, constructive discussions on a wide range of bilateral and regional issues,” she added.

The delegation will build on enduring ties between the CPC and the PPP across three generations of both. Members of the delegation include Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, former MNA, Deputy Speaker for KPK and Central Information Secretary Mr. Faisal Karaim Kundi, Senator Karim Khawaja, Senator Sassui Palejo, MNA Imran Leghari, MPA Khwaja Muhammad Nizam-ul-Mehmood, former MP for Gilgit Baltistan Advocate Amjad Hussain, former MNA for KPK Noor Alam Khan, former MNA for FATA Akhunzada Chattan, former MNA for Punjab Ghulam Murtaza Satti, former MNA for Punjab Nadeem Afzal Chan and former MPA for Punjab Natasha Daultana.

The official visit begins on Monday in the city of Urumqi and concludes on Saturday in Beijing, with a visit to the city of Wuhan as well. The delegation will meet with the leadership of Xinjiang Autonomous Region’s Foreign Affairs Office to enhance the level of exchange and cooperation between Xinjiang and its neighboring countries, especially Pakistan. Xinjiang is one of the most important cities for the CPEC project.

Apart from security, the visit would also focus on the development and economic partnership between Pakistan and China. In Wuhan and Beijing, the delegation will meet with high level CPC leadership and will also interact with think tanks. The aim is to enhance a better bilateral understanding of changing regional dynamics and the benefits of economic cooperation. Outside of Beijing, the delegation will meet with the Provincial Development and Reform Commission to discuss development platforms and best practices in China and the region.