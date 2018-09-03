Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that a special strategy will be devised to monitor implementation of the 100-day plan in the province and weekly meetings of different departments will be held in this regard.

He said this while presiding over a special meeting at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Sunday. He said it would be ensured that concrete steps are taken as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and there is no delay in this regard. He said that on the directions of the prime minister a special unit would work at Chief Minister’s House and a report would be submitted to the prime minister and the chief minister every two weeks. The senior minister said that education, health, agriculture, labour, women development and clean drinking water sectors would be included in this list and ministers and secretaries would be giving briefings on a regular basis on the 100-day plan so that pace of work, problems and evolution can be done in minimum possible time.

He said that good governance, transparency, austerity and simplicity are basic principles to be implemented in Punjab and the present government would ensure strict implementation in this regard. He said that no hurdle would be tolerated and responsibility of coordination and monitoring given to him would be fulfilled in letter and spirit. He said that people have great expectations from the present government and “we all would be working on a war footing to implement agenda of the prime minister and chief minister of Punjab in true sense.

The senior minister also exchanged views with the monitoring team members and said sustainable policies should be implemented to improve efficiency and working of government departments. Similarly, financial discipline and prompt implementation should be ensured, Khan said. He said the model of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would help Punjab in improving education, health and police. He also discussed new dimensions of the local government system in Punjab and said that Punjab would be leading in major sectors in the next five years.