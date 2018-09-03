Share:

Rawalpindi - A duty magistrate on Sunday handed a man accused in a gang rape case to the police for two-day physical remand. The accused was identified as Noor-ul-Islam. Meanwhile, two other accused in the rape case have obtained interim bails from a court of law. The fourth accused in the gang rape is on the run.

Two days ago, Noor ul Islam along with three of his accomplices allegedly kidnapped an 18 year old girl from the heavily guarded Jinnah Park, where she was present with her family.

The four men abducted the girl and took her to a house where they gang raped her. The incident of kidnapping took place within limits of Police Station Civil Line. Police have registered a case against the accused upon the complaint of the mother of the victim.

The police arrested one out of the four accused and produced him before the Court. Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Civil Line Zaheer-ud-din Babar, when contacted, confirmed that an alleged rapist identified as Noor –ul-Islam was arrested during a raid and the police obtained a two-day physical remand against him from a court of law.

He said the accused told investigators that he had an affair with the girl and they both had planned to meet each other. He said that the accused denied the rape allegations and alleged that he had not kidnapped the girl and instead she herself went with him and had sex with him voluntarily.

The SHO said the other two accused had obtained pre-arrest bails from a Court and appeared before the Police for investigation.

He said the police are looking for the fourth man who is on the run and would arrest him soon.

our staff reporter