Islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested 5680 criminals including 915 absconders and recovered valuables worth more than Rs 412.8 million from their possession during the current year.

According to the Islamabad police record, they arrested 404 persons involved in 225 dacoity cases and recovered looted or snatched valuables worth Rs 35 million from them including gold ornaments, cell phones and cash. The police officials completed investigation in 5238 cases and submitted challans in the relevant courts. A total of 301 burglary cases were resolved besides arresting 472 burglars and recovering valuables worth Rs 88.2 million. 117 vehicles worth Rs 104 million were recovered from 90 car-lifters involved in 129 cases while 102 bike-lifters involved in 81 cases were held besides the recovery of 72 motorbikes worth Rs 4.5 million from them.

The data showed that the police also arrested 109 persons for their alleged involvement in 137 cases of tampering vehicles and recovered 140 vehicles worth Rs 181 million from them. During a special crackdown against absconders, the police arrested 426 proclaimed offenders and 489 court absconders during the same period. The nabbed proclaimed offenders were wanted by the police in criminal cases such as murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and snatching valuables.

The police also apprehended 684 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 39 Kalashnikovs/Rifles, 631 pistols and 56288 live rounds from them. A total of 897 persons were held for possessing narcotics and liquor while 799 cases were registered against them besides recovery of 217.530 kilogram hashish, 33.258 kilogram gram heroin and 16417 wine/liquor bottles. Islamabad police launched a crackdown against those involved in illicit activities and arrested 208 men and 252 women after registering 81 cases against them. To ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens, a total of 145 combing/search operations were conducted along with personnel of law enforcement agencies in different areas of the city and 582 suspects were held. During the same period, 14 blind murder cases were resolved and 27 alleged killers were nabbed. A total of 394 other criminal were also held for their involvement in criminal cases of various nature.