Share:

KARACHI - Additional Inspector General Police Karachi Dr Amir Sheikh has constituted a special committee and tasked it probe the case registered against Sharjeel Memon and others pertaining to recovery of liquor bottles from the room of a hospital where former information minister Sindh was under treatment.

“A special team is constituted under the supervision of Zone South police chief deputy inspector general of police (DIGP) Javed Alam Odho for the purpose of completion of investigation in case FIR No 398/18 under Section 4 Prohibition Ordinance of Boat Basin police station, strictly on merit. Javed Alam Odho is the chairman of the probe committee while Investigation I South SSP Abdullah Jan and Investigation I East District Shabbir Memon are the members of the committee,” reads a notification issued by Additional Inspector General of Karachi police Dr Amir Sheikh on Sunday.

The police on Saturday evening had registered a case against Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) leader Memon and three of his servants after the liquor bottles were recovered from the hospital’s facility, declared a sub-jail during a Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar’s surprise visit to Ziauddin Hosptial following which the PPP leader was shifted back to the Karachi Central Jail. The investigation team have also started questioning the Memon, his servants, hospital staff and police security personnel in order to probe a case while they were also looking for a blood test report of the Memon which is likely to be released on Monday (today).

The investigation team officials have also examined the CCTV footage which has given a major breakthrough to the investigators.